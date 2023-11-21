All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Newcastle United as they prepare to return to action.

Newcastle United are now preparing to return to action as the international break reaches its final stages. The Magpies went into the break on the back of some disappointing results, losing in both the Champions League and Premier League.

Eddie Howe and his staff will have been working on improvements during the break, and especially given the ultra-tough fixture list that now awaits Newcastle after the break. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding St James' Park.

Injury boosts

Newcastle are said to be set for a double injury boost ahead of Saturday's clash with a resurgent Chelsea side. The Northern Echo say both Alexander Isak and Miguel Almiron will be fit to face the Blues.

Isak limped off with a groin injury before the break, while Almiron suffered a hamstring problem. The report claims both forwards will now return after the international break in what will be seen as a huge boost for Howe heading into a brutal stretch of the season.

Adidas claim

Newcastle are reportedly set for a change of kit manufacturers from next season, with claims Adidas have re-signed with the Magpies for the first time since the club's Championship season in 2010. Who could forget that yellow away shirt?