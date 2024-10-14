Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United are set to be boosted by the returns of Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson this week.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attacking duo are set to train ahead of Newcastle’s return to Premier League action following the international break against Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off), as per Mail Online. Isak had missed the last three matches with a broken toe while Wilson hasn’t featured for Newcastle since last season due to a back injury picked up over the summer.

The Magpies haven’t scored from open play since Isak was ruled out due to injury. The Swedish striker scored 25 goals for Newcastle last season but has so far been limited to just one in his opening six matches this campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson has barely featured for Newcastle in 2024 due to various injury issues. But the 32-year-old boasts a strong scoring record for the club having scored 47 goals in 69 Premier League starts since arriving from AFC Bournemouth for £20million in 2020.

Understandably, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is desperate to have both players fit and fighting for a place in the side - but that has proven easier said than done in recent seasons.

“I don't think they've been fit together for a sustained period for a long time,” Howe said. “That's had a negative effect on us a team of course because they're two outstanding players, but also for themselves.

Callum Wilson is close to a return for Newcastle. | Getty Images

“They almost need each other to help propel them to their best performances. There's nothing like that pressure of someone else competing for your shirt or playing with you, because when they've played together they've done really well together, albeit we haven't seen it as much as we'd like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They're two hugely influential characters off the pitch as well. Callum we've talked about many times, his energy and positivity.

“Alex is a totally different character but there's an aura about him. We're a much better team when we have both players around.”

Howe said in a press conference that he expected Isak and Wilson to be back in contention after the October international break before backtracking slightly after the 0-0 draw against Everton in which he stressed there was ‘no guarantee’ they’d be back for Brighton.

Extra caution will be given to Wilson given it has been five months since his last competitive outing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortunately, both he and Isak are closing in on a return and are expected to take part in training with the rest of the squad this week.

One player who won’t be taking part in training this week is Kieran Trippier. The defender picked up a hamstring injury against Everton that will sideline him for several weeks in total.