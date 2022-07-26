Newcastle United set for extraordinary backing against Benfica

Newcastle United fans are congregating in Lisbon’s famous Rossio Square ahead of tonight’s friendly against Benfica.

By Miles Starforth
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 4:15 pm

The club will be backed by around 1,500 supporters at the Estadio da Luz for the Eusebio Cup game.

And many fans headed to Rossio Square in the hours before kick-off time at the 65,000-capacity stadium, which last hosted the club in 2013.

Local buskers played the Blaydon Races to entertain supporters.

The game follows a series of behind-closed-doors training games against Burnley in the city on Saturday.

Newcastle United fans gathering in Lisbon's Rossio Square.
