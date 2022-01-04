The Covid-19 and injury-hit club takes on the League One side at St James’s Park on Saturday, and there appear to be only a few thousand Level 7 tickets left for the third-round tie, with the lower bowl now sold out. Tickets are priced £11 for adults, and £6 for concessions.

Cambridge have been given an 5,000-ticket allocation for the tie, which must be decided on the day.

Speaking about the tie last month, head coach Eddie Howe said: "The disappointing thing for the FA Cup, for me in this round in particular, is it comes at the end of such a busy schedule.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wor Flag display before a home game against Tottenham Hotspur.

"We will need a moment just to assess where our squad is in terms of fitness and numbers that we have. But we certainly want to progress and I love the FA Cup, always have done.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.