Newcastle United set for goalkeeper reshuffle with fringe man set for Hibs chance
Newcastle United are set for a goalkeeper reshuffle with Steve Bruce set to hand fringe man Karl Darlow minutes at Easter Road.
Youngster Freddie Woodman, who looks set to depart on loan before the end of the summer window, played the full 90 minutes in Saturday’s defeat at Preston, but it is the turn of former Nottingham Forest goalie Darlow against Hibs this evening.
Martin Dubravka was absent at Deepdale, sparking rumours of an exit with PSG reportedly sniffing around the Slovakian international.
But head coach Bruce made it clear that he was keen to see his other two keepers get gametime ahead of the Premier League kick-off in less than a fortnight.
He said: “We just wanted to have the goalkeeper (Woodman) to have some minutes too. Darlow will probably play at Hibs on Tuesday. It’s important they rotate, in case something happens to our number one.”
£35million striker Joelinton could partner Miguel Almiron again.