Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United will be looking to claim a fifth successive away win when they visit Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (8pm kick-off).

Eddie Howe's side head into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw with AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park over the weekend. Newcastle were dealt a fresh injury concern with Fabian Schar pictured leaving the pitch clutching his arm at full-time though it is hoped the issue is not serious and he will be available for the trip to North London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere on the injury front, Newcastle are also anticipating having Alexander Isak and Joe Willock back available. Isak has missed the last three matches with a groin issue but was 'very close' to making the bench against Bournemouth at the weekend.

Willock is also pushing for a return after almost three months out with an Achilles issue. The former Arsenal midfielder has missed the majority of the season due to various hamstring and Achilles problems that have limited him to just six appearances in all competitions.

Given a lack of options in attack and midfield, the return of the £88million duo will come as a significant boost for The Magpies.

"We were searching in the [Bournemouth] game to try and get a better balance to the team," Howe said. "We looked at different players in different positions to see if the match-ups would work better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad