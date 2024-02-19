Newcastle United set for £88m injury boost v Arsenal as key player doubtful after worrying photo
Newcastle United will be looking to claim a fifth successive away win when they visit Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (8pm kick-off).
Eddie Howe's side head into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw with AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park over the weekend. Newcastle were dealt a fresh injury concern with Fabian Schar pictured leaving the pitch clutching his arm at full-time though it is hoped the issue is not serious and he will be available for the trip to North London.
Elsewhere on the injury front, Newcastle are also anticipating having Alexander Isak and Joe Willock back available. Isak has missed the last three matches with a groin issue but was 'very close' to making the bench against Bournemouth at the weekend.
Willock is also pushing for a return after almost three months out with an Achilles issue. The former Arsenal midfielder has missed the majority of the season due to various hamstring and Achilles problems that have limited him to just six appearances in all competitions.
Given a lack of options in attack and midfield, the return of the £88million duo will come as a significant boost for The Magpies.
"We were searching in the [Bournemouth] game to try and get a better balance to the team," Howe said. "We looked at different players in different positions to see if the match-ups would work better.
"It wasn't ideal. You're going to miss someone of Alex's qualities. He was close but not close enough, same as Joe Willock. Fingers crossed in the not too distant future they can play an important part for us."