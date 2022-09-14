Garang Kuol, called up by Australia for the first time this week, has agreed personal terms on a “sensational” move to the club, according to beIN SPORTS.

The 17-year-old forward is set to sign a four-year deal at St James’s Park. Kuol, however, will stay at Central Coast Mariners until January’s transfer window.

Garang Kuol speaks with the media today after being called up by Australia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Kuol has “changed pretty much every game he’s been involved in” this season.

Kuol is in line to make his Australia debut in next week’s home and away friendlies against Chris Wood’s New Zealand. If he plays, Kuol will become his country’s youngest debutant since a 17-year-old Harry Kane played his first senior international game.

Speaking about his call-up today, Kuol said: “I think at this level of being an athlete, mentality is key. Regardless of age, if you just go in full guns blazing wanting to prove yourself, and be ruthless, you can achieve whatever you want.

“It’s a huge privilege to be here. It’s a proud moment for me and my family. I just want to prove myself and keep moving forward.”

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold said: “As Garang said, it’s an opportunity for himself. You can tell by his answer how much he believes in himself.