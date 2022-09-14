Newcastle United set for 'sensational' transfer move
Newcastle United are set to sign one of the hottest prospects from the other side of the world, according to a report.
Garang Kuol, called up by Australia for the first time this week, has agreed personal terms on a “sensational” move to the club, according to beIN SPORTS.
The 17-year-old forward is set to sign a four-year deal at St James’s Park. Kuol, however, will stay at Central Coast Mariners until January’s transfer window.
According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Kuol has “changed pretty much every game he’s been involved in” this season.
Kuol is in line to make his Australia debut in next week’s home and away friendlies against Chris Wood’s New Zealand. If he plays, Kuol will become his country’s youngest debutant since a 17-year-old Harry Kane played his first senior international game.
Speaking about his call-up today, Kuol said: “I think at this level of being an athlete, mentality is key. Regardless of age, if you just go in full guns blazing wanting to prove yourself, and be ruthless, you can achieve whatever you want.
“It’s a huge privilege to be here. It’s a proud moment for me and my family. I just want to prove myself and keep moving forward.”
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold said: “As Garang said, it’s an opportunity for himself. You can tell by his answer how much he believes in himself.
“It’s an area of the pitch where we need players. I don’t care what age they are, as long as they’ve got the ability and quality, I’m more than prepared to look at them.”