Newcastle United make 'elite' new addition following pre-season training return

Newcastle United have returned for the start of pre-season training this week.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe’s side are gearing up for the 2025/26 Premier League season as well as the return of Champions League football.

The Magpies open their pre-season campaign away at Celtic on July 19 (3pm kick-off) before heading to Austria for a behind-closed-doors training camp. They then travel to Singapore to face Arsenal on July 27 (12:30pm kick-off) before flying to South Korea to face a K-League XI on July 30 (12pm kick-off) and Tottenham Hotspur on August 3 (12pm kick-off).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After returning from Asia, Newcastle host the third annual Sela Cup which will see them face Espanyol on August 8 (7:30pm kick-off) and Atletico Madrid on August 9 (4pm kick-off) at St James’ Park. The competitive season gets underway in the Premier League at Aston Villa on August 16 (12:30pm kick-off).

But before all that, Newcastle will be hoping for some fresh faces through the door. The Magpies are yet to make a first team signing so far this summer despite submitting bids for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga.

Negotiations are ongoing to sign both players but it was hoped Newcastle would have at least one new face through the door for the start of pre-season training. That has not materialised from a playing perspective, but that’s not to say there haven’t been changes.

Sporting director Paul Mitchell has officially left the club, with former Arsenal interim sporting director Jason Ayto and Nottingham Forest’s Ross Wilson in contention for the vacant role at St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle are also searching for a new Under-21s lead coach following Diarmuid O'Carroll’s departure to Sparta Prague last month.

But a decision has been made regarding the appointment of a new set-piece coach.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Newcastle United appoint new set-piece coach

It may not be the much-wanted player arrival but one new face through the door this summer will be Martin Mark as the club’s new set-piece coach, as per The Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle advertised for an ‘elite level’ set-piece coach following the end of the 2024/25 season. Despite not having a set-piece coach in place last season, The Magpies were able to enjoy their most successful season in recent history with Champions League qualification and a Carabao Cup win. The latter was thanks to a Dan Burn header from, you guessed it, a set-piece!

Senior set-piece analyst Kieran Taylor, coach Stephen Purches and assistant manager Jason Tindall took charge of set-pieces at Newcastle last season but the appointment of Mark will bring changes in responsiblity for the upcoming season.

The 31-year-old has emerged as the successful candidate for the role following his work at FC Midtjylland.

Eddie Howe discusses set-play coach at Newcastle United

Earlier in the 2024-25 season, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was asked why his side were one of the few in the Premier League without a recognised set-piece coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle’s poor record from set-pieces at the time was also put to Howe, to which he replied: “It’s something we have discussed, looked at and talked with the club about.

“We have a set play analyst who is very good. Kieran does a lot of work with Jason regarding our set plays, they work incredibly hard to try and improve our product from our corners and set plays, but also from a defensive viewpoint which we’ve not been too bad.

“A lot of work goes into them, we practice them a lot. Sometimes you go on runs where you score and sometimes you go on runs when you don’t but we do know it is an area we need to contribute to.

“It can win you games and it can really make the difference, as other teams have found out this year.”