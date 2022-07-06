Here is all the best of today’s Premier League transfer news.

Matches selected for live television broadcast for the first two months of the new season were confirmed yesterday, with four Newcastle United matches to be shown in the UK.

The Magpies’ clash with Manchester City will now be shown on Sky Sports and will take place on Sunday 21st August at 4:30pm (BST).

Their visit to Wolverhampton Wanderers the following week will also be broadcast on Sky Sports and will now kick off at 2pm (BST) on Sunday 28th August.

Next up, Eddie Howe’s side trip to Anfield will be shown on BT Sport, however there is no change to the date or time and it will remain a 8pm kick off (BST) on Wednesday 31st August.

Finally, Newcastle’s match against West Ham will be shown on Sky Sports and has been rescheduled for Sunday 11th September at 2pm (BST).

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Chelsea to make £43m offer for Portugal international Chelsea are thought to be preparing a £43 million bid for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes. Wolves are also said to be interested, however it has been reported that a move to Molineux 'doesn't appeal' to the 23-year-old. (Mail Online)

2. Chelsea target wants Bundesliga move Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt has reportedly decided he wants to join Bayern Munich amid interest from Chelsea. It was previously claimed that the Dutchman was keen on a move to the Premier League, but it appears he has changed his mind. (Express)

3. Tottenham agree £25.8m fee for attacker Steven Bergwijn looks set to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer after they agreed a £25.8m deal to see the Dutchman join Ajax. The winger is due to have his medical today. (The Guardian)

4. Arsenal submit €40m bid for Real Madrid ace Arsenal have reportedly made a €40 million offer to sign Real Madrid midfielder, Marco Asensio. AC Milan are thought to have bid €30m for the Spaniard. (Defensa Central)