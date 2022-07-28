“Forest are the ones. A lot of people forget but Steve Cooper, he’s Welsh. He will know about Aaron and his availability,” Saunders told TalkSport.
“He covers more ground than any other player.
“If Newcastle are interested too, I can see any player being interested in that.”
Ramsey spent the second half of last season on-loan at Rangers but missed the crucial penalty in their Europa League Final shootout with Eintracht Frankfurt.
In other news, Fulham have confirmed the signing of former Toon full-back Kevin Mbabu from Wolfsburg on a three-year deal.
Mbabu spent four years as a player on Tyneside but made just five senior appearances as he enjoyed loan spells at Rangers and Young Boys during that time - eventually joining the Swiss club on a permanent basis in 2017.
After joining Fulham, the 27-year-old said: “I’m happy to be here as a Fulham player.”
Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...