Newcastle United set to tie down midfielder to surprise new Magpies deal – report
Jonjo Shelvey is reportedly set to sign a new, extended deal at Newcastle United.
The Northern Echo claim the 27-year-old, who made a goalscoring return to the United starting XI at West Ham on Saturday, will be the next high-profile name to commit their future to the club.
Shelvey has endured a difficult start to the season with injury hampering his campaign. His gametime has been furthered limited by the form of Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff, as well as youngster Matty Longstaff jumping the queue in recent weeks.
Shelvey’s current United deal ends in the summer of 2021.
United remain in talks with both Longstaff brothers and a number of other key first-team players, including Fabian Schar and Hayden, as they look to follow up the confirmation of Martin Dubravka’s new six-year deal.
Youngster Joe White yesterday signed his first professional contract with Newcastle.