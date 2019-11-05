EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JULY 30: Sean Longstaff of Newcastle celebrates scoring from distance in the first half with Jonjo Shelvey of Newcastle during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Hibernian FC and Newcastle United FC at Easter Road on July 30, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

The Northern Echo claim the 27-year-old, who made a goalscoring return to the United starting XI at West Ham on Saturday, will be the next high-profile name to commit their future to the club.

Shelvey has endured a difficult start to the season with injury hampering his campaign. His gametime has been furthered limited by the form of Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff, as well as youngster Matty Longstaff jumping the queue in recent weeks.

Shelvey’s current United deal ends in the summer of 2021.

United remain in talks with both Longstaff brothers and a number of other key first-team players, including Fabian Schar and Hayden, as they look to follow up the confirmation of Martin Dubravka’s new six-year deal.

