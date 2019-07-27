Newcastle United set to be priced out of move for Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen
Newcastle United are set to be priced out of a move for Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen.
By Liam Kennedy
Saturday, 27 July, 2019, 18:28
The Tigers are reportedly wanting £20million for the player they paid Hereford £50,000 for in 2014.
And while United have watched the 22-year-old extensively, with Bruce handing the player his debut while at the KCOM Stadium, they will not pay what the Championship outfit want. Bowen scored 22 goals last season in the second tier.
United are closing in on a deal for Allan Saint-Maximin.