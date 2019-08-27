Newcastle United set to be without SIX first-teamers for Leicester City Carabao Cup clash
Steve Bruce could be without SIX players who were involved in the Premier League win at Spurs when Leicester City head to St James’s Park in the Carabao Cup.
The Magpies face Brendan Rodgers’ men in the second round of the competition on Wednesday – and head coach Bruce has admitted he is facing up to a bit of an injury crisis, after the exertions of Sunday’s Tottenham Hotspur victory.
“I have a few knocks, bumps and bruises,” said Bruce.
“Joelinton has played when he was sore with a groin – he’s a doubt. Almiron (ankle), Atsu fatigue, Schar a doubt, Lascelles extremely doubtful with a calf. Then Allan Saint-Maximim.
“Atsu in particular, he trained for a few days and did more than I thought he would be. He is a bit sore.
“I still expect to pick a squad-team, and it is a squad with 25 players, that I can pick a team to get us through.”