Newcastle United set to benefit from 'record' Premier League revenues in wake of takeover

Deloitte has published its 2022 Football Money League list of clubs.

The list, which covers the Covid-19-hit 2020/21 season, is topped by Manchester City, a club which has been transformed, on and off the pitch, since its takeover in 2008 by the Abu Dhabi United Group owned by Sheikh Mansour.

Newcastle, absent from the 2021 and 2020 lists as the club didn’t supply its financial figures in time, are a lowly 28th, six places behind newly-promoted Leeds United, with revenues of just over £143million at today’s exchange rates.

Mike Ashley was the club’s owner at the time, and much has changed since then.

The club was sold late last year to a consortium led by Amanda Staveley, and it’s now 80%-owner by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Staveley, through PCP Capital Partners, and Jamie Reuben’s RB Sports & Media both hold 10% stakes.

United’s new owners are committed to investing in the club, which spent more than £80million in January’s transfer window on five players in a bid to stave off the threat of relegation.

Going forward, European football – and, ultimately, trophies – are the targets for the ambitious club, which is 14th in the Premier League table and nine points above the drop zone.

Newcastle United co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi.

Newcastle, certainly, will climb the Money League as new sponsorship and commercial deals are signed – and the club should also climb the Premier League. Money and success in football are intertwined.

Deloitte forecast club revenues to reach “record levels” as football recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report states: “Looking ahead to the 2023 Money League, we expect revenue of Money League clubs to reach record levels, as they bounce back from the effects of the pandemic and push towards collective revenues of €10billion.

"A welcome and continued return of fans to stadia should see matchday revenue return to, and eventually surpass, previous levels.

St James's Park before a behind-closed-doors game due to Covid-19 in 2020.

"The realignment of the football season and the financial year will likely reduce broadcast revenue for Money League clubs in the 2021/22 financial year. This will be partially offset by the commencement of a new rights cycle for UEFA club competitions.

“Premier League broadcast rights values are set to pull further away from the other ‘big five’ European leagues from the 2022/23 season with the rollover of existing domestic arrangements on the same terms.

"The total value of international rights reportedly set to increase by (circa) 30% – and exceed the value of domestic rights for the first time.

“Therefore, in the 2021/22 season, outside of improved on-pitch performance (particularly in UEFA club competitions), we expect limited growth in clubs’ broadcast revenue.

"International rights value increases from the 2022/23 season for Premier League clubs may provide a platform for them to climb up the Money League.

"As the global economy continues its recovery from the pandemic, we may see commercial revenue of Money League clubs return to record levels in the near future.”

Newcastle were not a threat to European football's elite during Ashley’s time as owner.

It’s taken Man City a long time to get to the top of the Money League, and United have just started their own journey.

