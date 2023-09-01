Newcastle United are closing in on a deal for Shrewsbury Town midfielder Travis Hernes, according to reports.

The 17-year-old Norway youth international has broken into the League One club’s first-team set-up this season after signing his first professional deal with the third-tier outfit at the start of August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That contract runs until the summer of 2026 but the Shropshire Star has reported the young midfielder is poised to join Newcastle after travelling to the North East on Thursday to finalise a deadline day move.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youngster made three EFL Trophy appearances last term, scoring one goal and has been brought off the bench in two of the club’s League One outings this term. He also featured against Leeds United in the Carabao Cup last month.

Shrewsbury have agreed a 20 per cent sell-on clause as part of the deal, with the Shropshire club also receiving a fee from the Magpies. It is another strong addition to the club’s academy with Michael Mills, Sam Alabi, Sam Pinnington and Kacey Wooster arriving at Newcastle over the last number of months.

Shrewsbury’s director of football Micky Moore had high praise for the midfielder, stating when Hernes signed his first professional deal last month: “Travis is a young player with plenty of potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has done really well in pre-season and I really like how he has performed and handled himself around senior players. I’ve spoken about trying to create a pathway for our own players when they are good enough – and Travis falls into that category.