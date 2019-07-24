Newcastle United set to complete second summer signing - with winger deal imminent
Newcastle United are set to complete their second signing of the summer in the next 48 hours - with Allan Saint-Maximin their No1 target.
The Gazette understands the Magpies are on the verge of signing a winger with club representatives having flown out of the country last night to complete the deal.
Saint-Maximin is understood to be available for around £20million.
The 22-year-old shares Brazilian striker Joelinton’s agent, after he became Newcastle's record signing after completing his £40million-move to Tyneside yesterday.
Saint-Maximin triggered more speculation that he is following Joelinton to St James's Park by some of his photos on Instagram last night.
If it is Saint-Maximin, Newcastle will be landing a player who has plenty of pace and potential but who has question marks surrounding his attitude and consistency.
Newcastle had identified a winger as one of their key areas to strengthen this summer along with an attacking left-back. They are also looking to sign another striker.