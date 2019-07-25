Newcastle United set to complete signing of former Chelsea midfielder
Newcastle United are reportedly on the verge of sealing their second signing of the summer with former Chelsea kid Kyle Scott set to pen a deal.
According to Football Insider Scott could even be announced today.
It is thought he will sign a two-year deal, following his release by the Blues this summer.
The report states: “Newcastle United are set to confirm the free signing of Kyle Scott today on a two-year deal, Football Insider understands.
“Football Insider exclusively revealed earlier this month that the player had agreed personal terms with the north east club and that he has already undergone a medical on Tyneside to complete the move.”
It continues: “The promising talent can operate in central, defensive or attacking midfield roles. Newcastle believe he has the potential to make a mark on the first-team in the future.”
Scott’s arrival comes just three days after United splashed out £35million to land Joelinton from Hoffenheim.