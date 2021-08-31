Newcastle United set to conclude transfer business with move for Santiago Munoz
Newcastle United are set to sign Santiago Munoz on transfer deadline day – but there won’t be a first-team arrival.
Munoz, a forward, will join the club on loan from Santos Laguna before tonight’s deadline. The winless club will have an option to buy the 19-year-old – who will link up with Gary Caldwell’s Under-23 squad – at the end of the season.
However, the Gazette understands that there won’t be any further arrivals. Steve Bruce had been looking at the loan market following the £20million-plus acquisition of midfielder Joe Willock from Arsenal earlier this month.
Speaking last week, United’s head coach said: “We’re in this situation where, yes, we haven’t got a lot of money. There’s no money to be had.
"However, is there a loan deal like Joe Willock? Look how well he did for us. We’ve had one or two who’ve done extremely well. That’s the market we’re looking at.”