Newcastle United set to conclude transfer business with move for Santiago Munoz

Munoz, a forward, will join the club on loan from Santos Laguna before tonight’s deadline. The winless club will have an option to buy the 19-year-old – who will link up with Gary Caldwell’s Under-23 squad – at the end of the season.

However, the Gazette understands that there won’t be any further arrivals. Steve Bruce had been looking at the loan market following the £20million-plus acquisition of midfielder Joe Willock from Arsenal earlier this month.

Speaking last week, United’s head coach said: “We’re in this situation where, yes, we haven’t got a lot of money. There’s no money to be had.

"However, is there a loan deal like Joe Willock? Look how well he did for us. We’ve had one or two who’ve done extremely well. That’s the market we’re looking at.”

Santiago Munoz celebrates scoring for Santos Laguna.