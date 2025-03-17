Newcastle United are set to confirm details for Carabao Cup final celebrations in the city this month.

The Carabao Cup is back on Tyneside following Newcastle United’s 2-1 win over Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Eddie Howe and his non-international players touched down at Newcastle International Airport on Monday afternoon ahead of flying out to Dubai for some warm-weather training. Before they return to Premier League action, Newcastle announced official celebrations will take place on Saturday, March 29 with full details to follow before later removing the tweet.

Newcastle have a free weekend after being knocked out of the FA Cup by Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month. They return to action on Wednesday, April 2 against Brentford in the Premier League at St James’ Park (7:45pm kick-off).

Newcastle posted a ‘save the date’ message on social media for March 29 with more details to follow before later deleting the post. The post was removed as key details surrounding the event are yet to be confirmed.

Newcastle City Council confirmed that no open-top bus parade has been scheduled to take place in the coming weeks. However, as per Newcastle World, a staged victory event has been proposed that would take place on Newcastle Town Moor on March 29.

Newcastle previously had an open-top bus parade for finishing as runners-up in the 1998 FA Cup. It will be the city’s first major trophy celebration since the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup win in 1969. It will take place once Newcastle’s international players such as Dan Burn, Anthony Gordon, Tino Livramento, Lewis Miley, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Sandro Tonali, Martin Dubravka, Emil Krafth, Alexander Isak and Odysseas Vlachodimos return from international duty ahead of the return to Premier League action next month.

What Eddie Howe said about Newcastle United Carabao Cup celebration plans

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was asked about potential celebrations following the Carabao Cup win.

“Yeah, I think there has to be,” he responded. “I certainly will be encouraging it, which is very rare for me, believe me. Usually I'm the other way. But no, we have to celebrate.

“We have to celebrate hopefully with our supporters, with everyone that's waited so long. It is difficult because it's international duty. Players will be going off here.They're going everywhere.

“We're going to Dubai tomorrow. So, it won't be long to spend together, but hopefully it'll be really enjoyable.

Howe said: “I feel amazing, I think it's an incredible day really. So, so pleased with our performance. I thought we were magnificent.

“I don’t think it was a lucky win from our perspective. Fully deserved, I thought the players were magnificent.

“A great moment and that's what it's all about. It's about embracing success. You have so many difficult days in football and this club's had its fair share over the years.

“So, just trying to enjoy the moment and take it all in. It did, yeah. I think you're pleased for other people really. I'm so pleased for the players. They've all had different journeys to get to this point. But we've come together as a squad.

“I love working with them every day. Honoured to be their leader.

“Since I've been at the Football Club, the support we've had home and away has been incredible. So, I'm just so pleased they have this trophy to end the long wait and hopefully we can get some more in the future.”