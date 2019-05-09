Newcastle United set to launch £26million double swoop for international duo - reports

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on moves for Benfica winger Rafa Silva and Olympiakos midfielder Mady Camara.

While Rafa Benitez's future on Tyneside remains uncertain, he is already being linked with a host of summer recruits - including tricky attacker Silva.

Newcastle United are set to launch a 26million double swoop - according to reports

The Portuguese international is being tipped to leave Estadio de Luz this summer and Newcastle have been identified as one of his potential destinations.

Should Benitez remain at St James's Park, he is believed to be keen to add some extra attacking impetus to his side - and Silva could perfectly fit the bill.

He has featured in the Champions League for Benfica this season and is thought to be attracting interest from across Europe.

But speaking to Radio Renascenca, Antonio Araujo, the player's agent, has revealed that Newcastle are 'interested' in a a summer deal.

And Benitez could be eyeing a summer bid for a player believed to be valued at around £14million.

Newcastle have also been linked with a swoop for Guinean international Camara, who has impressed in his first season in the Greek top flight.

The Evening Standard claim that the Magpies and Watford are battling it out for the £12million rated ace - although the Hornets are believed to be in the driving seat.