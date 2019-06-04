Newcastle United set to launch £27million double swoop for attacking duo - reports

Newcastle United have been linked with TWO attacking players – as Rafa Benitez eyes potential transfer targets.

While the Spaniard’s own future is under discussion, the Magpies have been linked with a host of players as they prepare for the new Premier League campaign.

And fresh reports suggest that Benitez could be set to launch a double swoop for two attack-minded players as he looks to strengthen his sides options – with an outlay of around £27million.

With Salomon Rondon not certain of a permanent return, and Ayoze Perez attracting interest, sealing attacking recruits is likely to be near the top of Newcastle’s transfer agenda.

Nikola Vlasic has been linked with a move to St James’s Park, with the attack-minded midfielder keen to leave Everton this summer.

Football Insider claim that the Croatian international is interesting the Magpies, with a fee of £12million likely enough to seal a deal.

The 21-year-old has previously been linked with a move to Tyneside, with Benitez believed to be an admirer.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have also been credited with an interest in Birmingham City striker Che Adams.

The former non-league hotshot is believed to be valued at around £15million and is attracting a host of interest from the top flight this summer after starring for the Blues in the Championship.