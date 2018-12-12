Newcastle United set to launch cut-price bid for £10million international midfielder - reports

Newcastle United are set to revive their interest in Benfica midfielder Andreas Samaris when the transfer window reopens, according to reports.

Samaris, a Greek international, was one of several players interesting manager Rafa Benitez over the summer months.

But having enquired about his availability, the Magpie took a step back after learning of his £10million asking price.

However, the Mirror now report that Newcastle could be set to revive their interest in the playmaker as he remains in contract limbo at the Estadio de Luz.

The 29-year-old is set to see his current deal expire at the end of the campaign and, with no new deal agreed as of yet, a cut-price deal could be done in the January transfer window.

According to the Mirror, Samaris is hopeful that he may be able to secure a free transfer away from the Lisbon-based club next month but, should his current club demand a fee, it will be a severely reduced one.

A holding midfielder, Samaris has 33 caps for Greece and has showcased his ability to dictate the play from deep.

While a midfielder isn't thought to be the priority for Benitez in January - with a full-back and attacking recruits more pressing concerns - a cut-price deal for the Benfica man could prove too tempting to resist.