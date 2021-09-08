Newcastle United set to lose Miguel Almiron for restart as Manchester United's Fred is barred from playing

Paraguay complained to FIFA after Almiron was not released for international duty by the club as the midfielder would have to quarantine for 10 days on his return to England.

The Paraguayan Football Association called for “sanctions” against United in response to the move. President Robert Harrison said: "We’re going to go to the end in the Miguel Almiron case.”

FIFA have now reportedly informed a number of English clubs that their Brazilian players will not be able to play for a five-day period when the Premier League resumes. This will mean that Manchester United midfielder Fred – who wasn’t released for Brazil’s internationals for the same reason – won’t be able to face Newcastle.

