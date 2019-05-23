Newcastle United set to make key appointment - with ex-Leeds United man lined-up

Newcastle United are reportedly set to finalise a deal to appoint Neil Redfearn as their new under-23 manager.

The Daily Mail claim that the former Leeds United and Liverpool Ladies boss, who spent time working alongside current manager Ben Dawson earlier this season, is the front-runner for the position.

Dawson, who led the young Magpies' to a successful campaign in Premier League 2, is set to move into a new role as head of coaching at the academy.

His move is part of a restructure designed to increase the number of youngsters produced by the club - something Rafa Benitez sees as key.

Indeed this restructure could play a part in keeping the Spaniard on Tyneside, with a loan manager also set to be recruited.

And the appointment of Redfearn, an experienced former player and manager, is seen as a key one by the club.

The 53-year-old has previously managed Leeds United and Rotherham United, while he more recently dipped his toes into women's football and led Doncaster Rovers Belles to the second-tier title last season.

Redfearn was appointed Liverpool Ladies boss earlier this season but resigned at the start of the campaign.

He then worked alongside Dawson for a brief spell, and now looks set to return to St James's Park on a permanent basis.

The Mail report suggests that he is set to be beat Lee Clark to the role, with the former Newcastle and Sunderland midfielder seen as a viable candidate.