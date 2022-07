The Daily Mail report that the Chelsea striker is set to join West Ham United on loan.

Newcastle are also keen on Broja, who scored nine goals on loan at Southampton last season.

West Ham were prepared to buy the 20-year-old outright, but he may yet have a future at Stamford Bridge.

United have also lost out on Hugo Ekitike, who has joined Paris Saint-Germain on loan.