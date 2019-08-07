Newcastle United set to reignite move for French defender – report
A deal for French defender Stanley Nsoki could be revisited by Newcastle United, with sources in France claiming the deal is far from dead.
The Paris Saint-Germain youngster was thought to be closing in on a move to St James’s Park earlier in the summer transfer window but a deal reportedly fell through due to a low-ball wage offer to the 20-year-old defender.
Now, with just a day left for clubs in England’s top two tiers to sign players, French outlet Mercato are reporting that the Magpies will present a new proposal to the player, who has been frozen out of the first-team picture at the Ligue 1 champions in pre-season.
According to the report, sources close to the deal do not believe it is over and hope new terms can rekindle the move to the Premier League.
Nsoki is a French youth international who can play at left-back, or in the centre of defence.