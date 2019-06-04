Newcastle United set to sign United States youth international from Chelsea

Newcastle United are reportedly set to finalise their first summer deal – with midfielder Kyle Scott tipped to join the club from Chelsea.

The Sun report that Scott, whose contract at Stamford Bridge is set to expire this summer, will join the Magpies in what will be their first foray into the transfer market this summer.

Scott was once a highly-regarded prospect at Stamford Bridge, having been at the club since the age of ten.

He has spent his entire career with the Premier League outfit, and was part of Antonio Conte’s first-team side last season – forming part of the travelling squad for pre-season friendlies and Europa League clashes.

The midfielder went on to make his first team debut for the club last season, coming off the bench in an FA Cup clash with Hull City.

But Scott has since failed to win a new deal at the club having failed to catch the eye of Conte’s replacement, Maurizio Sarri.

Indeed, he spent the early part of the 2019 on loan at Dutch side Telstar in a bid to gain further first-team experience.

And now it seems he is set to make a permanent move to St James’s Park, with the deal set to be finalised once the 21-year-old’s contract with the Blues expires next month.

Scott, who has represented the USA at under-20 level, would likely form part of the Magpies’ under-23 squad.