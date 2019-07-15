Newcastle United set to smash transfer record for £36million striker as Joselu exits St James's Park
Newcastle United have off-loaded Spanish striker Joselu as they reportedly ready a £36million deal for Brazilian frontman Joelinton.
According to the Telegraph, United have a deal in place to sign the 22-year-old Hoffenheim forward, who was scouted extensively by the Magpies last season.
But no transfer can take place until United have appointed a new manager – with the arrival of Steve Bruce expected imminently.
And his first act could be to sign off a deal for striker Joelinton, who has been on head of recruitment Steve Nickson’s radar all summer, as a direct replacement for Salomon Rondon, who returned to West Brom this summer, despite a successful loan spell on Tyneside.
Meanwhile, Joselu’s departure has been confirmed, with the striker completing a permanent transfer to Alaves. He joins for an undisclosed fee, thought to be in the region of £2million.
Confirming the news, a club statement read: “The 29-year-old forward has joined the Spanish side for an undisclosed fee, bringing his two-year stay at St. James’ Park to an end.
“The club wishes Joselu well for the future.”
The former Real Madrid man, who spent two years at St James’s Park, tweeted: “Dear Newcastle United Fans, the time has come to say goodbye. I just can say THANK YOU. Incredible Stadium, city, Club and people. Wish you all the best for the upcoming season.”