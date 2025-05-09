Newcastle United set to welcome back key man v Chelsea - big boost for Eddie Howe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United will be boosted by the return of a key man for Sunday’s crucial Premier League match against Chelsea at St James’ Park (12pm kick-off).

The match is shaping up to be potentially decisive in the battle for Champions League qualification as Newcastle head into it sitting fourth in the table while Chelsea are fifth.

The sides sit level on points and goal difference with Newcastle only ahead due to scoring 66 league goals compared to Chelsea’s 62.

With three games left to play in the Premier League season, both sides sit two points inside the Champions League places with sixth-placed Nottingham Forest facing Leicester City immediately after the game at St James’ Park is concluded on Sunday.

Aston Villa sit seventh, three points behind Chelsea and Newcastle but they have the chance to cut that gap ahead of Sunday’s match if they get a result at Bournemouth on Saturday night.

Newcastle will be without some key players for the game with midfielder Joelinton set to be ruled out once again along with Lewis Hall, Matt Targett and captain Jamaal Lascelles. Both Joelinton and Lascelles scored in The Magpies’ 4-1 win over Chelsea at St James’ Park last season.

Newcastle also beat Chelsea 2-0 in the Carabao Cup earlier this season en route to winning the trophy at Wembley Stadium.

Newcastle United set to be boosted by Jason Tindall return

Although no major injury boosts are expected on the pitch, Newcastle or rather head coach Eddie Howe will be boosted by the return of his assistant Jason Tindall on the touchline on Sunday.

Tindall served a one-match suspension during Newcastle’s 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion last time out. The United assistant manager was suspended after picking up his third booking of the season during the 3-0 win over Ipswich Town at St James’ Park last month.

And Howe admitted that he much prefers to have Tindall by his side on the touchline.

Reflecting on being without Tindall for the Brighton match, Howe said: “I probably was looking back at the time. It didn't feel any different because I'm so engrossed in the game.

“I'm not focusing on what Jason's doing, believe me. But I think when I'm sat here now, talking to you and I reflect back, I go, that was slightly different.

“And yeah, I'd much prefer it that he was by my side, helping me. That's how we've always been.”

Jason Tindall linked with NUFC exit

After taking charge of Newcastle for three matches in Howe’s absence due to illness, Tindall was linked with the manager’s job at Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

QPR are looking for a new head coach, having placed Marti Cifuentes on gardening leave after he reportedly held talks with West Bromwich Albion over the managerial position. QPR beat Sunderland 1-0 on the final day of the Championship season with assistant Xavi Calm in charge for the game in Cifuentes’ absence.

When asked about Tindall being linked with the QPR job, Howe responded: “No, I know nothing of that, that's the first I've heard of it. I certainly hope not.

“JT's been brilliant for me, personally. And very highly valued, yeah, so I don't want him to go anywhere. So an unusual one, transfer news with a member of staff!"