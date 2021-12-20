Newcastle United 'shortlist' technical director at Premier League club
Newcastle United have been given permission to speak to Brighton and Hove Albion’s Dan Ashworth, according to a report.
Monday, 20th December 2021, 10:38 am
Ashworth, the Premier League club’s technical director, is a contender for the same role at St James’s Park.
And The Athletic report that contact was made with Brighton earlier this month.
Ashworth, 50, was previously the Football Association’s director of elite development.
Newcastle last week appointed former Celtic director of football Nick Hammond as a transfer consultant on a short-term basis ahead of the January window.