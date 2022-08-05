Newcastle United ‘show interest’ in Chelsea star as forgotten Magpies defender posts ‘classy’ social media message

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:

Ziyech rumours

Newcastle United have been linked with a surprise move for Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech after the Moroccan revealed he wants to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ziyech played just 23 times in the Premier League under Thomas Tuchel last season and has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge all summer - with St James’s Park touted as a possible destination for the 29-year-old.

Ben Jacobs has revealed that the Magpies ‘like’ Ziyech, alongside his current teammate Timo Werner who they have also been linked with signing:

“I know that Newcastle United like the player as well,” he said on The Done Deal Show. “And that’s one to watch even though they’ve actually been more linked with Timo Werner, who I think will want, and is pushing for, that loan move back to Leipzig.”

Gamez’s NUFC backing

Jesus Gamez in action for Newcastle United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Former Magpies defender Jesus Gamez has taken to social media to wish his old side good luck ahead of a new Premier League season.

Gamez made just ten appearances in total for Newcastle during his stint at the club, but played an important role behind the scenes under Rafa Benitez.

On Twitter, Gamez posted a picture of himself playing for Newcastle with the caption: ‘Premier League is back! All the best for the new season @NUFC #memories’.

Forest ‘eye’ Gibbs-White

Newcastle’s first opponents of the season are Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest who travel to St James’s Park for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday.

Since defeating Huddersfield Town and sealing promotion at Wembley, Forest have strengthened in all areas of the pitch, adding 12 players to their ranks already this summer.

Premier League proven players like Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson have joined the club whilst promising talents from the continent like Taiwo Awoniyi and Moussa Niakhate have also moved to the City Ground.

And Forest have now reportedly turned their attention towards a big-money move for Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.