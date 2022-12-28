Newcastle United are back in action this weekend at home to Leeds United. They made their return from the World Cup with a bang on Boxing Day by beating Leicester City 3-0 away.

Eddie Howe’s side are currently 2nd in the table behind Arsenal. Here is a look at some of the latest news coming out of the club...

Attacker latest

Newcastle are reportedly trying the hardest out of the Premier League clubs to land Borussia Monchengladbach winger Marcus Thuram. 90min claim they have ‘concrete interest’ in the France international but face strong competition for his signature with the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan keen. His contract is up at the end of this season and he is due to become a free agent next summer as things stand.

Defender update

The Star suggest Sheffield United are ‘unlikely’ to pursue a permanent deal for Ciaran Clark until their ownership situation is resolved. The centre-back was given the green light to link up with the Championship promotion hopefuls in the last transfer window to get some game time under his belt. He has since made six league appearances for the Blades as they chase down Burnley at the summit.

Midfielder has been considered

Newcastle have apparently considered a move for Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans next month. The midfielder has been a key player for the Foxes over recent years and helped them win the FA Cup in 2020. As detailed in a report by the Daily Mail, Howe’s side have ‘discussed’ the possibility of luring him up to the North East.