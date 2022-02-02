Newcastle United signing reveals why he's finally ready for move to club
Matt Targett has opened up on his move to Newcastle United.
The left-back joined the relegation-threatened club on loan from Aston Villa on transfer deadline day.
Targett, allowed to leave Villa Park following the arrival of Lucas Digne from Everton, feels he’s ready for the move, having been linked with the club earlier in his career.
"Well, you look at it from afar, and you see all the players they've been linked with, the new owners and the project, it's all exciting,” said the 26-year-old.
"It's been a bit hectic, really. I found out last night. I was back down south with my family, and had to travel back up to Birmingham. I got a phone call from my agent saying 'we need you up here by tomorrow morning’.
"I also had a brief phone call with (head coach Eddie Howe) yesterday evening, and said he was looking forward to working with me. The team has quality, and I'm sure we've got enough to stay in the league. I'm always happy to play. I'll give my all for the club.
"About three or four years ago, I was linked with Newcastle – and I was about to get on a plane from Southampton!
"Even at the time then, I just didn't feel I was ready, but, now with the experiences I've had, I feel like I'm in a good place."
Asked about his longer-term future Targett said: “The main thing is to keep Newcastle in the Premier League. That's the most important thing. We'll see where that takes us after that."