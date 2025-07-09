Leeds United are targeting a double transfer swoop from Newcastle United.

Leeds have agreed personal terms with Sean Longstaff and have submitted a £10million plus £2million in add-ons deal.

Newcastle extended Longstaff’s contract until the end of the 2025/26 season to avoid losing the midfielder on a free transfer this summer.

And the club look set to cash in on the academy graduate in a deal that will be banked as pure profit in Newcastle’s PSR calculations.

The potential transfer will end Longstaff’s 19-year association with Newcastle to join a newly-promoted Leeds side. Longstaff made 214 appearances for The Magpies after progressing through the academy, scoring 16 goals.

The highlight of Longstaff’s time at Newcastle was arguably his goal in the 4-1 Champions League win against Paris Saint-Germain in October 2023.

But the signing of Longstaff isn’t the only piece of business Leeds are looking to do with Newcastle this summer.

Sky Sports make Leeds United transfer claim

In addition to Longstaff, Leeds are also interested in Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope. There is uncertainty over Pope’s long-term future at St James’ Park as he heads into the final year of his contract, while The Magpies push to sign James Trafford from Burnley.

Newcastle ideally want to keep hold of Pope and have him compete with Trafford for the starting goalkeeper position.

But Leeds are in the market for a goalkeeper this summer as they look to upgrade on Illan Meslier.

Sky Sports’ Keith Downie issued a small update on the situation, stating: “Leeds United have shown interest in Nick Pope but the goalkeeper wants to stay at Newcastle.

“With #NUFC in talks with Burnley over James Trafford, there’s questions over Pope’s future at the club. But Newcastle want him to stay — and so does 33-year-old Pope himself, with Champions League football on the horizon.”

The expectation is that Pope will stay but the situation could still change should Trafford arrive at Newcastle. The potential goalkeeper signing would almost certainly make Martin Dubravka available to leave the club this summer.

Newcastle currently have five senior goalkeepers tied down after new deals for Dubravka, John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie agreed this year. Pope and Odysseas Vlachodimos are the other two with the latter potentially available to leave on loan.

So even if Pope were to stay at Newcastle, Leeds still have plenty of options to choose from if they decide to keep shopping on Tyneside.

James Trafford transfer latest after NUFC bid

Any goalkeeper movement at Newcastle this summer will likely be dictated by the potential arrival of Trafford.

Newcastle submitted a £27million bid for the goalkeeper last month that was rejected by Burnley but have remained in negotiations since.

Progress has been limited over the past week or so and Trafford is now back training with Burnley in pre-season. But The Magpies have worked on the move for over a year and are still pushing to get it done before the opening game of pre-season at Celtic on July 19 (3pm kick-off).

Personal terms have already been agreed with the goalkeeper, it’s just a case of meeting Burnley’s valuation. And the clubs are still apart in that respect.