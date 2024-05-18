Newcastle United will travel to Brentford on the final day of the Premier League season

Newcastle United fans will not be able to watch their side's final Premier League fixture of the season on TV this weekend. Broadcasters Sky Sports and TNT Sports will show a combined total of four games on Sunday as the Premier League reaches a dramatic conclusion.

However, despite the Magpies having plenty to play for when they travel to face Brentford, with European qualification on the line, their game has been snubbed with the channels looking elsewhere for their picks.

After their loss to Manchester United in midweek, Newcastle currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, three points behind Chelsea who seem to have timed their end of season run to perfection. As such, as things stand, Eddie Howe's side are on course to fall short of the only Europa Conference League spot available.

They need to beat Brentford in west London on the final day of the season then and hope that Chelsea fall short in their game against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge. The Chelsea game has been selected for broadcast, with Sky Sports due to show their outing.

Of course, Manchester City's clash with West Ham United and Arsenal's home game against Everton will be shown as the pair battle it out for the Premier League title this weekend. City, who head into the final weekend with a two point advantage, will be shown on Sky Sports, while Arsenal fans will be able to watch their side on TNT.

Interestingly the final pick of the day seems to be a sentimental one, with Sky selecting Liverpool's home game against Wolves. The match will be Jurgen Klopp's last in charge of the Reds and the broadcaster has opted to send their cameras to Anfield, despite the contest being a dead rubber. That will leave those wanting to follow the Newcastle game having to explore other means.

The final day TV schedule

Manchester City vs West Ham - Sky Sports Main Event

Liverpool vs Wolves - Sky Sports Premier League

Chelsea vs Bournemouth - Sky Sports Football/Sky Sports Arena