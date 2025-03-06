Newcastle United are sweating on the fitness of some key players heading into the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on March 16.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Hall and Anthony Gordon have already been ruled out of the match due to injury and suspension respectively. Jamaal Lascelles also remains sidelined but there are several other players who are doubts for the final.

Sven Botman has missed the past month with a knee injury and is yet to return to full training. Alexander Isak also limped off in Newcastle’s 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion after being ruled out of the 2-0 defeat at Liverpool with a groin issue just days earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the final, Newcastle face West Ham United in the Premier League as Eddie Howe hopes for no further injuries and suspensions to his players.

Newcastle United confirm Lewis Hall season-ending injury

An official statement issued by the club read: “Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall will miss the rest of the 2024/25 season after sustaining an injury to a bone in his foot.

The 20-year-old was injured during the Magpies’ Premier League fixture at Liverpool. Following a scan and advice from a specialist, Lewis will undergo surgery before a period of rehabilitation with the club’s medical team.

Everyone at Newcastle United wishes Lewis the very best with his surgery and recovery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruno Guimaraes reacts to Lewis Hall injury blow

Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes reacted to the news on Instagram along with the caption: “Speed recovery my guy.”

It marks the premature end of a real breakthrough season for Hall at Newcastle having made his loan move from Chelsea permanent for £28million last summer. Despite rarely featuring for the side until the end of last season, Hall has been almost ever-present in Howe’s side this campaign.

Bruno Guimaraes pays tribute to Newcastle United teammate Lewis Hall, who is out for the rest of the season. | Instagram

Now Howe must find an alternative at left-back for the remainder of the season, with several options available. Tino Livramento came in for Hall at left-back for Sunday’s match against Brighton.

Matt Targett and Kieran Trippier are also options in the position. Dan Burn has also previously been a regular at left back for Newcastle but doubts over Botman’s fitness mean he will likely be selected to start at centre-back in the upcoming games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Sven Botman and Alexander Isak be available for Newcastle United the Carabao Cup final?

Botman was described as being ‘close’ to being involved for Newcastle against Brighton on Sunday but still ‘wasn’t 100%’ having only returned to light training. After specialist consultation, it is now understood the defender will indeed miss the final and undergo surgery on his knee.

Following Isak’s withdrawal against Brighton, Howe claimed: “Alex just felt a bit of general tightness, I don't think an injury, but just general tightness, felt he had to come off.

“I don't think there's a problem there. But as I said before the game, if he was fit he would play today, knowing the importance of today's game and fingers crossed he's okay.”

There has since been rumours circulating on social media that Isak could miss the Carabao Cup final. However fears were quelled somewhat when photos of Isak conducting Carabao Cup final media duties and training at Darsley Park started to circulate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Either way, it’s a very delicate situation and Newcastle can’t afford to lose any more big players before their trip to Wembley in little over a week’s time.