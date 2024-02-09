Newcastle United's Premier League squad for the second half of the 2023-24 season has been confirmed.

All Premier League clubs must submit a squad list for the second half of the season within a week of the winter transfer window closing. The deadline for squad submissions was Thursday, with the Premier League publishing each club's squad ahead of this weekend's round of fixtures.

Following the summer and winter transfer windows, Premier League clubs are required to submit a list of up to 25 senior players who are eligible to feature in league matches. Senior players not included in a club’s squad list will not be able to play Premier League matches.

Each 2023-24 Premier League squad can include up to 25 players born before January 1, 2002. At least eight players in the 25-man squad must be ‘homegrown’.

A homegrown player is a player born in England or any player registered to an English FA affiliated club for three years before the age of 21.

Players born on or after January 1, 2002 do not need to be included in the 25-man squad in order to be eligible to play.

Unlike previous seasons, no senior players still at the club will miss out on a place in Newcastle's squad for the second half of the campaign. However, the departure of Javier Manquillo during the transfer window and Sandro Tonali's ban until next season leaves Newcastle with just 23 senior players eligible to play.

Newcastle players that Premier League rules state do not need to be included in Newcastle's squad due to their age are Tino Livramento, Lewis Miley, Lewis Hall, Elliot Anderson and Joe White, who has recently returned from a loan spell at Crewe Alexandra.

Any academy player such as Alex Murphy, Ben Parkinson, Michael Ndiweni, Amadou Diallo and latest signing Alfie Harrison also don't need to be included in the squad.

Newcastle not meeting the 25-man limit is not unusual in the Premier League with only three sides confirming the full quota of players. Arsenal, Brentford and Nottingham Forest are the only clubs to name 25 senior players.

Premier League champions Manchester City named just 18 senior players with Pep Guardiola's squad bolstered by a number of young players.