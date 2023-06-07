The 34-year-old had been Newcastle’s first-choice goalkeeper since arriving at the club in 2018 but was ousted following the £10million arrival of Nick Pope from Burnley last summer. Both Pope and Dubravka were given similar opportunities during pre-season but head coach Eddie Howe opted to start Pope in the Premier League opener, leading to Dubravka leaving the club to join Manchester United on loan.

After two Carabao Cup appearances for The Red Devils, the Slovakian requested to return to Newcastle. A red card for Pope against Liverpool saw Dubravka get a rare opportunity back between the sticks as he kept the score at 2-0.

An injury to the England international saw Dubravka handed his first league start of the season on the final day trip to Chelsea as Newcastle drew 1-1, ending the campaign with the joint best defensive record in the Premier League.

Dubravka remains under contract at Newcastle until 2025 but, like any player, wants to secure regular first-team football. United head coach Eddie Howe and Dubravka have had an open conversation about the player’s future.

Howe has remained consistent in his desire to keep Dubravka at the club, but cannot guarantee him the regular first-team football he’s after. It’s an unfortunate impasse that could see the goalkeeper leave the club this summer - another loan move is also a possibility.

Newcastle will also have talks with Loris Karius with the goalkeeper’s contract set to expire. The German is another player seeking first-team football but found himself as third choice goalkeeper for the majority of the season despite starting in the Carabao Cup final.

Karius made some crucial saves at Wembley.

Discussing his future, Dubravka told The Gazette: “I think it’s normal everyone who has ambition wants to play.

“But I’m still part of the journey and part of the team which is successful. I don’t know what’s going to happen after the summer, obviously.

“It’s hard to say now, because it’s the end of the season now, and no-one really knows what will happen. It’s hard to give you some answers.

“Now I just want to switch off. I have two international games to focus on. That’s my priority now.”

Newcastle United’s first summer departure has already been confirmed

Newcastle’s first summer departure will officially be confirmed on Wednesday, June 14 when the summer transfer window opens for Premier League clubs. Nottingham Forest have confirmed that Chris Wood’s loan move from Newcastle will become permanent next week.

Wood joined Forest from Newcastle on loan in January with an obligation to buy clause triggered after the striker started three league matches. The 31-year-old featured seven times for Nottingham Forest, scoring once before having his season cut short due to injury.