Newcastle returned to action with a win over the weekend, progressing to the fifth round of the FA Cup thanks to an away win over Fulham. Sean Longstaff and Dan Burn were on target for the Magpies in their first game for around a fortnight.

Attention now quickly turns to Tuesday night's clash with Aston Villa in the West Midlands, and that could be an important clash as far as the club's European hopes are concerned. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding St. James' Park.

Willock links

Newcastle man Joe Willock is said to be attracting interest from other Premier League clubs ahead of this week's transfer deadline. According to The Sun, a number of Premier League clubs have expressed an interest in snapping up Willock, but there is good news for Magpies fans.

The report adds that Newcastle have no interest in selling Willock this month, and that's despite talk of the club wanting to sell some key players to make space in their Financial Fair Play budget. Willock joined Newcastle for £25million in 2021.

Transfer claim

Transfer insider Luke Edwards believes Newcastle could be busy in the final days of the transfer window, though he adds that the club are going to have to complete a sale if they are going to make additions. He told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Newcastle, we are probably going to talk about them every night for the remainder of this window.