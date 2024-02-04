Real Madrid are eyeing up a summer move for Newcastle United talisman Bruno Guimaraes, according to reports. Guimaraes has been strongly linked with a move away from St James' Park at the end of the season, despite signing a new contract with the Magpies as recently as October.

That contract is said to include a release clause, though, which if reports are to be believed has piqued the interest of a number of elite clubs across Europe. The likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked to the Brazilian over the last few weeks and another name can now be added to that list, it seems.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are mulling over a move for Guimaraes amid the possibility of needing to rebuild their midfield for next season. The report claims that both Luka Modric and Dani Ceballos could be set to leave the Spanish capital at the end of the season and that would leave a large hole to fill in the middle of the park.

While Ceballos has played his part, Modric has been a key man at the Santiago Bernabeu since joining the club back in 2012 and if he is to leave, Madrid will be looking for someone they deem to be capable of filling his boots. Guimaraes is certainly capable of doing that, but the report claims any deal would depend on Newcastle's conditions in the summer.

As mentioned above, this isn't the first time the midfielder has been linked with a move away from the north east in recent weeks and it's fair to say Newcastle fans will be growing used to seeing his name bandied around. However, with the club making no secret of their financial fair play situation, they may be forced to sell at least one star asset this summer in order to be able to invest in Eddie Howe's first-team squad.