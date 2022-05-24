England are due to play four Nations League games in June and Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier could be set for a major role for the national side.

Trippier, who has only played twice for the Magpies since a foot injury against Aston Villa in February ruled him out for much of the season, has received 35 England caps to-date, with the latest coming during October’s win against Andorra.

Trippier is one of five right-backs named in Southgate’s squad, joining Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Kyle Walker and Leicester City’s James Justin.

With no recognised left-back in the squad, it is likely that Trippier may be asked to shift to the left, a position he has featured in before for England.

Trippier is the first Newcastle United player since Andros Townsend in 2016 to receive a Three Lions call-up whilst at the club.

Despite a stellar few months for his boyhood club, there was once again no place for Dan Burn in Southgate’s squad with Matt Targett, who has reportedly been courted by Scotland recently, also seemingly not in consideration despite a good end to the season.

Conor Coady, Kalvin Phillips and Tammy Abraham, who have all been linked with a move to Newcastle this summer, have been selected by Southgate, as has former Sunderland man Jordan Pickford.

Kieran Trippier has been called up to Gareth Southgate's England squad. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)