Callum Wilson makes Newcastle United transfer claim after five-month injury blow

Callum Wilson believes 'everyone wants to come' to Newcastle United with the winter transfer window just weeks away.

And Newcastle have already been linked with a move for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who has fallen down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta this season. The transfer speculation has gathered further momentum following goalkeeper Nick Pope's potential season-ending shoulder injury against Manchester United on Saturday.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has also been touted as a potential goalkeeper target for The Magpies in January. And Wilson, who was team-mates with Ramsdale during the pair's time at AFC Bournemouth, was asked about the latest Newcastle transfer speculation.

“Yeah I’m sure everyone wants to come to Newcastle right now. Because it’s a club to be at really,” he told The Footballer’s Football Podcast.

“We’re playing good football, we’re in the Champions League. We’re pushing again this season. We’ve got quarter-finals, we’ve got Sunderland coming up in January, so there’s a lot of appetite for people to want to come and join us.”

Wilson is currently out nursing a hamstring injury picked up during the 2-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last month. He has missed The Magpies last four matches and is yet to return to training ahead of the trips to Everton and Tottenham Hotspur this week.

When assessing his fitness, Wilson said: "Things are going good, I feel good. I feel fit and strong. We're moving outside and we're getting closer.

"I'll soon be dipping back into training but it's on the physio's say-so. The sooner the better because Alex [Isak] is a product of me and I'm a product of him for my recent injury struggles.