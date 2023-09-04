Newcastle United were handed a reality check over the weekend following a heavy defeat to Brighton away from home.

The Magpies lost 3-1, and it would have been worse had Callum Wilson not bagged a stoppage time consolation goal. Eddie Howe’s men had plenty of excitement surrounding them ahead of this season, and three-straight defeats may do them some good ahead of the international break in that it has been made crystal clear that the Premier League standard has raised from last season, and Newcastle will have to improve with it.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding St James’ Park.

Hayden exit

Hayden exit

Isaac Hayden is on his way out of Newcastle, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

He tweeted: “DONE DEAL. It’s Isaac Hayden to #Standard Liege Signing Day! #NUFC midfielder will finally be loaned to #RSCL without an option to buy… Confirmed.

“Been told the Englishman already very committed to the contribution he can make to the team.”

Hayden has found himself cast aside at St James’ Park amid increased competition, and he will now head elsewhere for playing opportunities.

Shearer’s criticism

Alan Shearer has criticised Newcastle for their performance against Brighton.

He said on X: “Brilliant Brighton. Magnificent Ferguson. Other than Wilson Newcastle very poor in every department today. A tough start to the season I know but they were all over place.”

Earlier on in the game, Shearer tweeted: “What a s*** goal to concede. So many errors leading up to it. Not just Pope.”

