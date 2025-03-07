Anthony Gordon is guaranteed to miss the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool after Newcastle United opted against appealing the winger’s red card.

Gordon was shown a straight red card after pushing Brighton & Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke in the head during Newcastle’s 2-1 defeat at St James’ Park on Sunday. A violent conduct red card carries a three-match ban, ruling Gordon out of the upcoming matches against West Ham United, Liverpool and Brentford.

The winger had a slim chance of being available for Newcastle subject to a successful appeal to get the ban overturned. But Newcastle have refrained from issuing an appeal and the window has now closed, ratifying Gordon’s three-match ban.

Football Association rules state that clubs must lodge an appeal within two working days of the match - a deadline which has now passed.

This is despite head coach Eddie Howe suggesting it would be considered by the club following Sunday’s defeat. Gordon is one of four Newcastle players already ruled out of the Carabao Cup final and the upcoming matches following the injuries to Lewis Hall and Sven Botman as well as the long-term injury absence of Jamaal Lascelles.

When asked if Newcastle would appeal to get Gordon’s red card overturned, Howe said: “Yeah, of course, I think if we analyse the incident and feel there's ground for that, we will do without hesitation.

“So I think we have to look at it that way and I'm sure Anthony would want us to look at it that way. He would want us to, in his absence, carry on and be really strong and try and win the game.”

But upon further analysis of the incident, the club decided against an appeal.

Anthony Gordon return date for Newcastle United

Gordon faces a month on the sidelines for Newcastle before returning after the international break at Leicester City on April 7 (8pm kick-off). The 24-year-old has continued to train with the Newcastle squad this week in preparation for West Ham and will likely still get his Wembley fix this month as England host Albania and Latvia in World Cup qualifying.

Why didn’t Newcastle United lodge an appeal?

Clubs who lodge a red card appeal to the Football Association without suitable justification can be subject to further punishment if it is deemed to be ‘frivolous’. This can lead to the FA extending suspensions further.

Although this is rare, an example of frivolous appeal can be found when Manchester United appealed Rio Ferdinand’s red card for striking Hull City’s Craig Fagan in 2010.

The defender saw his three-match ban extended to four matches as a result. Middlesbrough’s Jeremie Aliadiere was also given an extra game ban in 2008 after the FA deemed an appeal of the Frenchman’s red card for slapping Liverpool’s Javier Mascherano to be frivolous.

Newcastle would have had to argue Gordon’s violent conduct was accidental and referee Anthony Taylor had made a clear and obvious error in sending him off. Although the incident seemed innocuous in real-time, the replays were damning and Newcastle refrained from appealing.

“If Anthony is missing the game then of course that would be a big blow to us,” Howe admitted. “But as always the cliché, when someone else suffers a misfortune in that way it's someone else's opportunity and I think that's what we have a squad for, that's what we have very good players for.”