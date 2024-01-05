News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United star facing a month out & Kieran Trippier 'late call' for Sunderland - photos

Sunderland v Newcastle United: The injury latest on Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier heading into Saturday's Tyne-Wear derby.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 5th Jan 2024, 09:46 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 09:56 GMT

Newcastle United will make a late fitness call on Kieran Trippier ahead of Saturday's Tyne-Wear derby against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light (12:45pm kick-off).

Trippier missed Monday's 4-2 defeat at Liverpool due to a groin injury picked up in the Boxing Day defeat against Nottingham Forest and is a doubt for the match on Saturday. Callum Wilson is also set to miss the FA Cup third-round match with a calf issue along with several others.

Ahead of the match, Howe was asked about Trippier's chances of featuring against The Black Cats.

"With Kieran, we're going to give him a late test today and see how he is tomorrow," he said. "[Wilson is] not too bad but it'll be enough to keep him out of this game and our next game but hopefully he'll be back for Aston Villa. 

"It's been a good week for us, since the Liverpool game the lads have trained well. We know the importance of the fixture and what it means to everybody so we're ready and hopefully we can give the best account of ourselves."

Subject to Trippier's late fitness test, Newcastle are unlikely to welcome any other players back from injury this weekend with nine players currently ruled out. But Howe is hoping his side will be back at 'full pelt' this weekend.

"Hopefully we can say we're at full pelt for the weekend," Howe added. "That's how we have to look, there are no excuses." The match will be the first Tyne-Wear derby since 2016 as Newcastle look to pick up their first win against Sunderland since 2011.

Here is Newcastle United's current injury list and expected return dates heading into Saturday's match...

Kieran Trippier missed the Liverpool match with a groin issue and will be subject to a late fitness test for the Sunderland match. Expected return date: Sunderland (A) - 06/01

Willock has reaggravated an Achilles injury and missed the win over Chelsea. Howe described the setback as a ‘massive blow’ and has since been ruled out for another month after receiving injections. Expected return: Aston Villa (A) - 30/01

Callum Wilson has suffered a calf injury. The issue is not thought to be serious but he will miss the next couple of games. Expected return date: Aston Villa (A) - 30/01

Barnes picked up a foot injury against Sheffield United in September and has not featured for the Magpies since that day. He was initially expected to be out until around the new year with Howe revealing that although the ‘unusual’ injury didn’t require surgery, the former Leicester City man will be missing for 'a number of months'. It is now approaching three months since his injury and Howe has since confirmed the winger has suffered another set-back which will rule him out for at least another month. 'Four to five weeks' was Eddie Howe's latest prognosis in mid December. Expected return: Aston Villa (A) - 30/01

