Newcastle United star ‘gutted’ as Bruno Guimaraes delivers ‘wonderful’ update after West Ham
Bruno Guimaraes was focusing on the positives following Newcastle United’s 2-2 draw at West Ham United.
A late equaliser for West Ham ended Newcastle’s four game winning streak in all competitions heading into the international break.
But since the last international break, The Magpies have won five and drawn two of their seven matches, scoring 18 goals and conceding three in the process.
It’s also been a great month for Guimaraes on a personal level as he agreed a new five-year contract at the club and announced he is expecting his second child with wife Ana.
“It’s been wonderful weeks since we came back from the last international stop!” Guimaraes tweeted following the draw at the London Stadium.
“Now it’s focussing on the national team and coming back to our team in the same way! Howay the Lads.”
Guimaraes will now join up with the Brazil squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay.
Elsewhere in the Newcastle squad, Guimaraes’ midfield partner Sean Longstaff expressed his disappointment not to end a brilliant run of results with a win.
“Gutted not to come away with three points today,” Longstaff posted. “But what a week it’s been! Incredible away support yet again. See you all in a couple of weeks.”
After the international break, Newcastle host Crystal Palace at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe’s side currently sit eigth in the table after eight matches with Sunday’s point at West Ham being their first Premier League draw of the campaign.