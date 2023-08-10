News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United star hilariously roasts teammate amid Alexander Isak reveal

Alexander Isak was the target of a social media joke by one of his Newcastle United teammates.

By Evie Lake
Published 10th Aug 2023, 13:05 BST- 1 min read

Last night, Alexander Isak posted an announcement to Instagram, revealing and promoting the new Adidas boots he’ll be wearing for the upcoming season.

‘New season, new chapter, new boots. Let’s make it one to remember,’ said the striker alongside photos of him racing across a football pitch in his new shoes.

However in true Newcastle United fashion, Isak’s photos aren’t the main takeaway from the social media activity. Naturally, one of the other squad members left a hilarious and memorable comment to amuse fans.

This time, it’s Joe Willock.

Miguel Almiron contributed a supportive flame emoji, however Willock took it one step further- either enthusiastically motivating the striker ahead of the new season or absolutely taking the mick... I’m leaning towards the latter.

‘Can’t wait to see your long legs slot that ball in the back of the net again this season , that’s going to put a smile on my face 😃,’ commented the midfielder alongside- I would argue- a rather sarcastic looking emoji.

Hilariously, this has led to the infamous account, NUFC Creeps, who regularly call out the ‘many dangers lurking’ on United Twitter, to jokingly add Willock to the list of dangers.

I can’t wait to see Isak score more goals either, however I’ll make no mention of the state of the Swede’s legs.

