Newcastle United star hit by fresh three-week injury blow but Eddie Howe set for welcome boost

Little is known about the specifics of the injury at this stage other than a statement issued by the Swedish FA stating the striker missed training due to a ‘little feeling’ and subsequently withdrew from the national team’s squad.

The 23-year-old has scored two goals in three Premier League appearances for Newcastle following his £60million arrival from Real Sociedad last month.

It was initially hoped Isak would be fit for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Fulham (3pm kick-off) but following assessment on his return to Newcastle, he is set to miss the match as well as the upcoming games against Brentford and Manchester United.

Newcastle United's Swedish striker Alexander Isak (R) applauds the fans following the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on September 17, 2022. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

The Telegraph have reported that the striker could be facing a few weeks on the sidelines.

The 23-year-old’s Sweden team-mate Mattias Svanberg reacted to Isak’s injury news as he told Hallands Nyheter: “There is much lost, above all the quality of being able to make a difference on your own.

“We saw him in his first game against Liverpool, how he single-handedly scored a goal, which admittedly was ruled out for offside.”

But United head coach Eddie Howe could be boosted by the return of striker Callum Wilson at Fulham with Bruno Guimaraes also in contention despite picking up a thigh injury on international duty.