The 25-year-old came off the bench to help Brazil confirm their place in the last-16 with a 1-0 group stage win. On Tuesday, Guimaraes took part in Brazil’s training session where he required some medical assistance after taking a blow to the face.

Footage from journalist Isabelle Costa shows the Newcastle star feeling his jaw and receiving treatment from Brazil’s medical team after an effort from Manchester United winger Antony hit him in the face. Fortunately, Guimaraes wasn’t away from training for long as he returned to the session after a brief assessment.

It’s not the first time Guimaraes has suffered an injury ‘scare’ of sorts during training as he required medical attention last week after a tackle from Liverpool midfielder Fabinho. On both occasions he returned to the session and will be available for selection in Brazil’s final group stage match against Cameroon on Friday (7pm kick-off).

Given the Newcastle midfielder’s impressive impact from the bench against Switzerland, he could be in line to make his first World Cup start.

After making his World Cup debut on Monday evening, Guimaraes tweeted: “Indescribable happiness to be able to play my first game in the World Cup. Everything I dreamed of, I accomplished tonight. Thank you Jesus. Thanks for the rating and the game. Let's go for more, Brasilllll.”

Brazil are favourites to lift a sixth World Cup title in Qatar this December.

