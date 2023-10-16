A number of Newcastle United stars have been in international duty over the weekend.

After Sandro Tonali and Alexander Isak withdrew from the Italy and Sweden squads respectively during the international break, seven other Newcastle first-team players have been in action.

This weekend has seen England beat Australia 1-0 in a friendly match at Wembley Stadium on Friday night with Kieran Trippier involved in the match.

Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka also clashed with Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal on Friday while Fabian Schar was involved in some late drama for Switzerland after making an uncharacteristic mistake against Belarus.

Several more matches are still to be played this week including England’s crucial Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy on Tuesday night. A win would see England secure qualification with two games to spare.

In South America, Bruno Guimaraes and Miguel Almiron are in action for Brazil and Paraguay respectively as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign. Guimaraes featured in Brazil’s 1-1 draw with Venezuela last week while Almiron started Paraguay’s 1-0 defeat to World Cup holders Argentina.

Both players are back in action later this week before returning to Newcastle in time for Premier League football to resume this weekend.

The Magpies host Crystal Palace at St James’ Park looking to extend their seven game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Here’s a round-up of Newcastle’s international players during the break...

1 . Alexander Isak - Sweden Withdrew from the Sweden squad due to injury. Sweden beat Moldova 3-1 on Thursday and face Belgium on Monday, October 16. Photo Sales

2 . Sandro Tonali - Italy Tonali has withdrawn from the Italy squad due an investigation probe from Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office. Italy face England on Tuesday after beating Malta 4-0 in the Euro 2024 qualifiers over the weekend. Photo Sales

3 . Bruno Guimaraes - Brazil Guimaraes started for Brazil in the disappointing 1-1 draw against Venezuela on, October 13 and will be part of the squad to face Uruguay on Wednesday, October 18. Photo Sales